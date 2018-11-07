Video shows crews fighting huge fire at Kent feed store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Crews are battling a big fire at a feed store in south King County.

Video from Puget Sound Fire showed massive flames shooting out of the building on 78th Avenue South in Kent.

Firefighters told Q13 News that crews were having a hard time fighting the fire because of the location. The address given by firefighters is registered as White River Feed Co.

All employees were safe, fire officials later said in a tweet.

