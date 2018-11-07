Man charged with murder in stabbing death of son’s mother at Seattle Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The man accused of stabbing to death the mother of his child at Seattle Center was charged with first-degree murder in King County Superior Court on Wednesday.

David Lee Morris is being held without bail in the death of Gabriella Garcia.

Court documents show Morris allegedly told police he stabbed Garcia to death because he thought it would be better in the long run for their 5-year-old.

Morris was arrested after an armed bystander chased him down and kept him occupied until police arrived.

According to charging documents obtained by Q13 News, Morris told police "it's extremely easy to kill people ... if you're willing to die ... and feel like you've lost everything."