Kim Schrier claims hotly contested 8th District as Dino Rossi concedes

SEATTLE - Republican Dino Rossi conceded the race for Washington's 8th District on Wednesday night, and Democrat Kim Schrier claimed a win as the new U.S. Representative in a historically GOP seat currently held by Dave Reichert.

Schrier, a pediatrician, has captured about 53 percent of the vote over Rossi, a former state senator who had previous unsuccessful runs for governor and the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press has yet to call the race.

"Schrier’s strong lead, combined with her significant advantage in King County, the district’s largest county, leave no realistic path for Rossi to overtake Schrier in the remaining ballot returns," Schrier's campaign said in a statement.

We did it! Thank you, Washington! pic.twitter.com/1VM25Nk6J4 — Dr. Kim Schrier (@DrKimSchrier) November 8, 2018

The district spans from the far eastern Seattle suburbs across the Cascade Mountains. Rossi was leading in four of the district's five counties, but Schrier was dominating in King, which has twice as many votes as the other four counties combined.

“These proportions would have to change significantly in a way never before seen in Washington state history in order for Rossi to close the gap,” Schrier's statement reads.

Rossi said he looked forward to a return to normal life.

"I believe we ran the best race that we could have run this year and left it all on the field," Rossi said on his Facebook page. "I look forward to returning to my life as a husband, father, neighbor, and volunteer. I can’t wait to spend some time with my wife, kids, and my new granddaughter."