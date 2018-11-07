It’s starting to feel like Novemberrrrrrrrrrrrrr

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Terms like wind chill, frosty and lower-snow levels are now part of the forecast in Western Washington.

Thursday morning will be the coolest so far this season, with temperatures hitting freezing in places.

There could be some frosty windshields, roofs and lawns, but the ground is too warm for icy roads. Thursday will be really nice and sunny but chilly, so enjoy some great November sunshine.

Friday we'll have some showers, but I’m not expecting very much. Most will be North and the Eastside.

It will be cold Thursday night and the rain heads in around 6 a.m. Friday morning up near Bellingham.

There could be some snow/rain mixed showers for the higher hills up north.

This will NOT be a big deal, but it is the first time this season that I have even mentioned lower snow levels for some.

So, towns like Deming, Concrete, Darrington and the hills above Port Angeles could actually see some wet snow really early Friday morning.

It sure goes with the time of year. Friday afternoon will be dry and Friday night will get chilly again.

Saturday and Sunday will have morning fog and afternoon sunshine with highs near 50 - enjoy! Air quality will suffer a bit this weekend due to lack of winds.