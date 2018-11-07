I-940 passes: Police deadly force measure projected to be approved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Voters in Washington state resoundingly passed a measure that will make it easier to prosecute police officers involved in shootings.

Initiative 940, which also requires police training to de-escalate volatile situations and avoid the use of deadly force, is leading 59 percent to 41 percent. The Associated Press projects the passage of the measure, which also mandates that police provide mental health intervention and first aid on the spot.

It will remove the malice clause under state law, which would make it easier to prosecute police officers in situations where deadly force is used.

Opponents say the measure would allow police officers who are doing their jobs to be prosecuted more easily. Supporters say it would improve training and save lives.