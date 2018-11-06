× Mariners hire Paul Davis as new pitching coach

SEATTLE — The Mariners have hired Paul Davis as their pitching coach after his five seasons working in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Seattle announced the hiring of Davis on Tuesday. He spent most of his time with the Cardinals working in their minor league system. Last season, Davis was the Cardinals’ manager of pitching analytics and worked with pitchers at all levels of the St. Louis organization. He also served as the club’s assistant pitching coordinator for the minor league system in 2016-17.

Davis also has experience as a small college and American Legion coach.

“Paul is a bright pitching mind with a very diverse background,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto says in a statement, “He has exceptional understanding of the mechanics of pitching, as well as the balance to make evidence-based decisions.”

Davis replaces Mel Stottlemyre Jr., who was not retained by manager Scott Servais following the 2018 season.

“I’m excited to add Paul to our coaching group,” Servais said. “As we’ve talked in recent weeks it became clear that his philosophies, experience and skillset made him a great fit for what we are building here.”