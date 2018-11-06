LIVE UPDATES: 2018 Midterm Elections

Wait for the video below to load, then click play to watch a live-stream of our broadcast:

SEATTLE – Majorities in both the Senate and House are on the line nationally, and important initiatives and seats are being decided locally on an election day that’s on pace to see record turnout in many places.

Early polling showed Democrats favored to win the House and Republicans in position to hold on to the Senate. Three districts in Washington were expected to be competitive: The 3rd, the 5th and the 8th. Sen. Maria Cantwell was also fighting to keep her seat from challenger Susan Hutchison.

Washington voters were also faced with four initiatives: I-940 (law enforcement), I-1631 (carbon tax), I-1634 (taxation on some food items) and I-1639 (gun control).

We will be on the air from 4-8 p.m. on Q13, 8-10 p.m. on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22), and 10-11:30 p.m. on Q13.