Justin Timberlake's November Tacoma Dome concerts rescheduled for 2019

TACOMA — Fans will have to wait to see ultimate pop star Justin Timberlake at the Tacoma Dome.

Timberlake announced Tuesday he would reschedule his Tacoma dates for The Man Of The Woods Tour due to bruised vocal chords.

The performances were originally scheduled for next week; Monday, Nov. 12 and Tuesday, Nov. 13.

They have been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 10 and Monday, Feb. 11.

Tickets for the Nov. 12 show will now be honored at the Feb. 10 show. Tickets for the Nov. 13 show will be honored at the Feb. 11 show.

“Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled event,” a press release read.

It was not immediately known if the singer was offering refunds for those who couldn’t attend the rescheduled dates.