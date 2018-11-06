× At least three dead after buildings collapse in Marseille

(CNN) — Three bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several buildings that collapsed on Monday in the French city of Marseille, according to fire officials.

The first two buildings, adjacent five- and six-story structures, collapsed Monday at 9:10 a.m. Eight hours later, another neighboring building collapsed.

A spokesman for the Marseille fire brigade told CNN the cause of the collapses was unknown and that the search for missing survivors was continuing.

Marseille has experienced unusually heavy rains and bad weather in the last few weeks.

The buildings were located on Rue d’Aubagne in the Noailles district, a working-class area of the French port city.

The search has proven difficult because one of the collapsed buildings, 63 Rue d’Aubagne, was closed and was possibly used by squatters.

Google Street View images from July show that building with boarded-up windows and damage to the facade.

