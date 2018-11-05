Why did the salmon cross the road? It’s a Pacific Northwest tradition

SHELTON, Wash. -- It's that time of year again.
The Skokomish River is flooding over its banks and spilling onto nearby roadways, and now salmon are swimming across the street!
Viewer-submitted videos show salmon scurrying across flooded roads in Shelton near the Vance Creek Bridge.
Although it happens almost every year, it's still quite a sight to see.
The weekend flooding was only minor, but you can expect it to happen again as this is just the beginning of the rainy season.
47.215094 -123.100707