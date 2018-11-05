Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Why did the salmon cross the road? It’s a Pacific Northwest tradition

Posted 12:31 PM, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:34PM, November 5, 2018

SHELTON, Wash. -- It's that time of year again.

The Skokomish River is flooding over its banks and spilling onto nearby roadways, and now salmon are swimming across the street!

Viewer-submitted videos show salmon scurrying across flooded roads in Shelton near the Vance Creek Bridge.

Although it happens almost every year, it's still quite a sight to see.

The weekend flooding was only minor, but you can expect it to happen again as this is just the beginning of the rainy season.

Related stories