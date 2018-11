In Tuesday’s election, all eyes are on the outcome of Washington’s 8th Congressional District, where Democrats hope to flip a reliably red seat and tip the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The race pits Republican Dino Rossi against Dr. Kim Schrier, a Democrat and political newcomer. Both candidates joined “Q13 News This Morning” Monday to make a final pitch to voters.

Dino Rossi (R)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kim Schrier (D)