Forecast: Look forward to less rain and clear, cold nights

SEATTLE -- It has been a very warm and wet start to November.

We have set records for warmth at night with lows in the mid 50s. That will change this week as we get less rain and clear cold nights. Lows later in the week will be in the 30s.

It’ll get cold enough for some snow on Stevens Pass Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist Walter Kelley says expect a few inches each morning up on Stevens Pass.

Monday will have passing rain showers for the metro but it doesn’t look as wet as the last few days.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon are possible with a few locations seeing some small hail. Most of the action will be in the Convergence Zone Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Tuesday should see less rain but passing showers stay in the forecast. No strong winds this week.

Wednesday and Thursday actually look nice after chilly mornings with some fog.

It looks sunny both of those days. Friday and next weekend look “mostly dry,” good for November.