Enjoy some dry weather – and even some sun! – while you can

The overall pattern should keep the Seattle metro area dry through next weekend.

There are no storms on tap in the Seattle area, though it will be cold enough for more mountain snow.

Tuesday looks mostly dry and a little cooler.

The Passes get a little snow each morning, but the metro area stays mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

As the mornings get colder later this week we will start to see some fog. It’ll be thick during the early morning hours, so keep your speed down when driving through fog.

For the most part, Wednesday through Sunday will have sunny afternoons with a high near 52.

That is really nice considering the time of year. Any sunshine in November is a bonus.