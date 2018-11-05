Emotions range from elation to confusion as election approaches in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. — Voters are making their way to the ballot drop boxes all around the region.

We caught up with several people casting their ballots at multiple locations in King and Snohomish Counties.

“It’s a particularly polarizing time right now to be in America, so its probably very important that people come out and have their voice heard,” says Paedan Cooper.

We talked to some who say they found certain initiatives fairly confusing, like the carbon tax.

“I can’t even put it into words, my dad and I were kind of talking about it yesterday and he was a little bit confused about it, too. The commercials that came on, I just couldn’t make heads and tails of it so, unfortunately, I left it blank,” Halima Lojewski said.

Others say voting in this midterm election is something they wouldn’t miss for the world.

“I can’t say religiously, we always vote ya know, not in midterms, but this one was definitely; there was no way we were missing it,” says Lisa Martin.

“I’ve been ridiculed plenty of times for voting, being told that it doesn’t matter, but I think we have all seen that our vote does matter,” says Mike Cullison.

Regardless of which way you lean, the reminder to vote can be seen and heard from all angles. People even gathered on an overpass above I-5, reminding drivers to make that trip to the ballot drop box.

“I’m not happy with the way things are going and I think sometimes being in the Pacific Northwest we live in a different reality. Our optics are different, but a lot of what happens here is also a reflection, so its really important to stay on top of it,” says Kristin Lowehale.