87-year-old Yakima grandmother accused in granddaughter's shooting death

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 34-year-old Yakima woman died early Monday morning after she was apparently shot by her grandmother in an apartment in the 600 block of North 3rd Street, Yakima Police said.

Yakima police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at 12:21 am Monday. The call came from an 87-year-old woman who told the 9-1-1 call taker she had shot her granddaughter.

Officers found the woman’s granddaughter in the apartment suffering from a single gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The victim’s grandmother has been charged with second -degree murder and is being held in the Yakima County Jail. Yakima police detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.