Seattle PD: Man's body found in wooded area of Rainier Avenue South

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man after his body was found Saturday near a tent in a wooded area in the 8400 block of Rainier Avenue South, according to Seattle Police.

Police said officers found the body after being called to the scene. It appeared that the man had been dead for at least a week.

The cause of death was not immediately apparent. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police tip line at (206) 233-5000.