Motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike near Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday afternoon outside of Olympia.

The Thurston County sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the single-vehicle collision at about 12:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Waddell Creek Rd. SW.

The motorcyclist lost control of the bike and crashed, deputies said. CPR was initiated, but he didn’t survive.

The rider hasn’t been identified.