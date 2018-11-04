× Chris Carson, K.J. Wright, Bradley McDougald all available for Seahawks

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks got some good news Sunday morning, as Chris Carson will be available to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carson had been listed as questionable on the injury report with a groin problem, but wasn’t on the inactive list the Seahawks released before the game.

Linebacker K.J. Wright and strong safety Bradley McDougald had also been listed as questionable, but will both play as well.

Listed as inactive were running back C.J. Prosise; cornerback Neiko Thorpe; safety Maurice Alexander; guard Jordan Simmons; offensive lineman Ethan Pocic; defensive tackle Naz Jones; and defensive tackle Poon Ford.

The Seahawks and Chargers kick off at 1:05 p.m.