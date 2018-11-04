Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Chris Carson, K.J. Wright, Bradley McDougald all available for Seahawks

Posted 11:48 AM, November 4, 2018, by

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to run the ball against Jarrad Davis #40 of the Detroit Lions and Eric Lee #55 during the first half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks got some good news Sunday morning, as Chris Carson will be available to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carson had been listed as questionable on the injury report with a groin problem, but wasn’t on the inactive list the Seahawks released before the game.

Linebacker K.J. Wright and strong safety Bradley McDougald had also been listed as questionable, but will both play as well.

Listed as inactive were running back C.J. Prosise; cornerback Neiko Thorpe; safety Maurice Alexander; guard Jordan Simmons; offensive lineman Ethan Pocic; defensive tackle Naz Jones; and defensive tackle Poon Ford.

The Seahawks and Chargers kick off at 1:05 p.m.