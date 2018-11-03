× Sheriff’s deputies: One person shot in White Center Saturday night

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for whoever shot at least one person in the White Center area Saturday night.

According to initial information, deputies were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 112th Street and 4th Avenue Southwest for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

It wasn’t immediately clear what condition the shooting victim, a male, was in.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office.