VIDEO: Armed bystander backs down DV stabbing suspect at Seattle Center

SEATTLE - An armed bystander chased after the suspect in a domestic-violence stabbing at Seattle Center on Friday afternoon, backing him down until another man pepper-sprayed the suspect and police eventually Tazed and arrested him.

The woman, who police said is the mother of the man's 4-year-old child and is her domestic partner, was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed multiple times.

The armed man told Q13 News he works at one of the stands in The Armory, the food-court area in the Seattle Center where the stabbing took place, but was there on his day off to meet a friend when he heard the incident.

He has his concealed-pistol license and was carrying his handgun, so when the suspect ran out of the area, he decided to chase him down.