Toy-testers: How Bellevue preschoolers help develop list of top toys

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Now that Halloween is behind us, parents are shifting from the costume aisles to the toy aisles as the holidays approach.

An annual list of the top 10 preschooler-approved toys could help you out.

Preschoolers at Goddard School in Bellevue are among the kids across the nation who help Goddard come up with the annual list.

These 4- and 5-year-olds get to act as toy-testers, showing teachers effective toys for each age group.

Teachers in Bellevue told Q13 it's exciting to see the kids learn -- without them knowing they're learning.

The toys they are testing look to engage the children and teach them not just academics, but social and emotional intelligence as well. The kids doing the toy-testing are learning problem-solving skills and exploring together.

So the next time you're in a toy store, you might have these kids to thank for what's on store shelves.

You can find the 2018 list here.

