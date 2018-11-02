Overnight wind gusts top 50 mph, cause power outages for thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- An overnight wind advisory has left thousands without power across the Puget Sound region.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest wind gust recorded over the past 24 hours was 80 mph at White Pass. Mt. Baker had wind gusts at 64 mph. At Paine Field in Everett, wind gusts reached 54 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory overnight for Everett and the Admiralty Island areas. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Puget Sound Energy was working to restore power to about 5,400 customers from Bellingham all the way down to Olympia. Power was being restored quickly throughout the area.

How windy did it get last night? The answers are here in the form of peak wind gusts. Paine Field near Everett had the strongest lowland gust of 54 mph. Hood Canal Bridge, Hansville, Ferndale, UW, and Hoquiam all had gusts of 45+ mph. Winds will gradually ease today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/T944qxtYsY — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 2, 2018

In Mountlake Terrace, council members had to meet and conduct business by candlelight due to outages.

Council meeting by lantern. We did pay our electric bill! #PowerOutage pic.twitter.com/HQOSReIMNo — Mountlake Terrace WA (@cityofmlt) November 2, 2018

The winds were expected to subside by early Friday morning, but there's also some flooding concerns in flood-prone areas in the North Sound region. King County announced its first flood watch of the season Thursday stretching into Saturday morning.

County officials say the Snoqualmie River is already at Phase 2 (minor flooding), and the Tolt River is at Phase 1.

County officials listed 10 roads that could see closures due to possible flooding, including:

SE Mill Pond (City of Snoqualmie)

324th Ave SE.

SE 24th St. (at Patterson ck bridge)

Neal Rd. SE

W Snoqualmie River Rd. (near SE 24th st)

W Snoqualmie River Rd. (near Tolt hill rd)

NE Tolt hill Rd

NE 80th St.

NE 100th St. and 284th Ave. NE

NE 124th street