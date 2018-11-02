Overturned semi near SeaTac causing traffic delays on I-5, I-405, SR 518

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. - An overturned semi-truck was causing backups on several major roads in the SeaTac/Tukwila area Friday afternoon.

The truck rolled over on the eastbound SR 518 onramp to southbound I-5 around 3:30 p.m. The crash was causing backups on 518, as well as I-5 and I-405.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said there were no injuries.

WSDOT said the crash "will slow you down if you're headed southbound on I-5, northbound on I-5 or northbound on I-405 from anywhere west of the interchange. Use an alternate on-ramp."

At 5:15 p.m., WSDOT said crews were working on getting the semi upright. Troopers said it was expected to take at least an hour, and said to expect long delays in the area. Avoid it if possible.

Click on the video below for a real-time look at the scene from WSDOT: