Orlando Alvarez: Convicted felon, assault suspect wanted after kid’s birthday party attacks

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Convicted felon, Orlando Alvarez, is wanted after Yakima Police say he attacked two people at a kid’s birthday party in late September.

He has an arrest warrant for two counts of assault.

Detectives say the two victims were beaten badly by Alvarez and a couple of his buddies.

His street name is ‘Bird.’

He’s 28 years old, 6’1” and weighs 200 pounds.

He’s inked with a ton of tattoos, including a cross under his right eye and a roman number II under his left ear.

If you know how to help find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.