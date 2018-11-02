Michael Ornelas: Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force hunting wanted armed home invader

WANTED BY DOC IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Breaking probation on an armed home invasion has the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima on the hunt for Michael Ornelas.

He was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon after he and another armed robber broke into a home and stole from the victims.

He’s also been busted for auto theft.

The task force says Yakima Police were close to catching him a couple of weeks ago during a traffic stop, but he was able to escape.

They say he’s homeless and likely couch-surfing in the Yakima area.

He’s 23 years old, 5’6” and weighs 215 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.