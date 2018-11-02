× Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Ballard

SEATTLE – A good Samaritan was stabbed in Ballard after chasing down two people reportedly seen slashing tires Friday night, according to Seattle police.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition after the stabbing on the 600 block of Northwest 45th Street.

Police described the the two suspects as young males. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Seattle Police Department.