Man in custody after woman stabbed at Seattle Center

SEATTLE – A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Seattle Center on Friday afternoon, Seattle police said.

A woman was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A man was taken into custody.

The incident happened at The Armory, the common area otherwise known as the “center of the Center.”

There was no initial word on the relationship between the suspect and the victim, or what led up to the stabbing. Seattle police said more information would be forthcoming.