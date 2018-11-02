Help ID armed bank robbers who pulled off Halloween day heist

WANTED IN SPOKANE VALLEY —

Detectives are trying to identify this man and woman who robbed a bank with a gun on Wednesday.

It happened around 9am at the Wells Fargo inside the Safeway on E. Sprauge Street in Spokane Valley.

They’re considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after detectives say the man showed the teller a gun in his waistband — along with a note demanding cash. The woman in the baseball hat stood right behind him while he robbed the teller.

They think she’s around 5’6”. He’s about 6’2”.

Detectives say they took off in the white Chrysler Town & Country minivan pictured below.

The two photos below show the male suspect from a different time and with a beard. He was clean-shaven for the bank robbery.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the tip, or call the hot line at 1-800-TIPS(8477).