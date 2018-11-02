× Fall storms cueing for the weekend across Western Washington

SEATTLE – Wind, rain, power outages: Thursday’s storm was just the beginning for our Northwest rainy season and more is on the way.

At its peak the storm knocked out power to more than 10,000 Puget Sound Energy customers.

The company said crews had been working since midnight to restore energy and by late afternoon Friday less than one thousand remained in the dark.

But we’re not out of the woods just yet, even more rain and wind is coming, and that means we could see more flooding and power outages.

The city of Seattle is asking homeowners to make sure leaves and debris are cleared from nearby storm drains to minimize the risk of urban flooding.

Take Winter by Storm reminds everyone to build an emergency preparedness kit with flashlights, batteries and a cache of food and water.

The city of Seattle also says crews will pick up an extra 10 bags of leaves and yard debris without charge throughout the rest of November.