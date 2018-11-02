Artemisa Sanchez: Wanted heavily-tattooed High-Violent Offender stands out in crowd

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Violent gang member, Artemisa Sanchez, is classified by the Department of Corrections as the highest level of risk for any officer.

She’s wanted in Kennewick and by the DOC in Benton County for breaking probation on a meth bust.

She’s also been convicted of several assaults, unlawful imprisonment/harassment, making death threats, theft and a deadly weapons crime.

She’s 26 years old, 5’5”, 135 pounds and has all that ink on her face and head… some we have to blur.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s always anonymous – you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.