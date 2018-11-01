Upbringing taught Rasheem Green to fully appreciate life as a Seahawks rookie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive end Rasheem Green is expected to return to action this sunday, after missing the last four games with hip and ankle injuries.

The 21-year old showed his potential during the preseason, recording 18 tackles and three sack.

Getting the coaches and fans excited, Green could become a high-end pass rusher, something every team desperately needs.

Green told Q13 News he credits his mother, his father, a position coach in college - even Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt - for giving him the drive to make a difference on the field.

For most of Green’s early years, his father was in prison and his mother was doing everything she had to do to raise him.

“She tried to do the best that she could with the stuff that my dad wasn’t able to do,” Green said. “And I really appreciate her for that.”

Green still recalls every detail of the day in sixth grade when his Dad was released.

“I remember that first day he came home,” Green said. “I was so excited that whole day at school because I was waiting for him to come home. My mom and dad pulled up in the car and we went home. It was real fun. One of the best days of my life.”

Click "play" on the video above to see the rest of Rasheem Green's story.