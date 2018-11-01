Uber drivers can go to college for free under program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX (AP) — Uber drivers will be able to pursue higher education through a new partnership between the ridesharing app and Arizona State University.

Both parties announced the start of a pilot program Thursday in which eligible drivers can take ASU classes online with the cost of tuition fully covered.

According to a news release, the money will come from Uber, ASU and aid programs.

The program will launch in eight places including Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Seattle, New Orleans, Orlando, Tampa and New Jersey.

Drivers who have done at least 3,000 rides and have "platinum" or higher status are eligible.

An applicant can earn a degree or go through a continuing education program.

Drivers can also choose to transfer the opportunity to a family member such as a spouse, sibling or domestic partner.