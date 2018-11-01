Two people seriously injured in crash on Pacific Highway South

KING COUNTY, Wash. – Two people were seriously injured in a collision in South King County on Thursday night, South King Fire said.

The crash involving at least two vehicles happened near 27300 Pacific Highway S. at around 10 p.m. Both patients were sent to Harborview Medical Center.

The highway was blocked in both directions. Officials said to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on who the patients were, how serious their injuries were, what caused the accident, or how long it would take to clean up the crash.