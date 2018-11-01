Subaru, Toyota recalling more than 400,000 vehicles over faulty engine part: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Subaru and Toyota are recalling more than 400,000 vehicles to fix a faulty engine part that they say could cause vehicles to stall while driving.

Marketwatch reports that the recall includes popular Subaru models, like the Forester SUV and the Impreza, in addition to the BRZ sports car. Toyota's recall includes the 86 and the FR-S sports car.

The companies said springs in the engine valve could fracture, which could cause the vehicles to stall while driving.

The problem could cause severe damage to the engine if it happens.

Toyota has about 80,000 vehicles in the recall, including 25,000 Scion FR-S cars made between March 2012 and July 2013.

Subaru's recall includes vehicles made between January 2012 and September 2013.