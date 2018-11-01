× Stephen Brown, Snohomish County teacher and pastor, charged with voyeurism

ARLINGTON, Wash. – A Snohomish County teacher and pastor was charged with voyeurism Thursday, with prosecutors alleging he “photographed and filmed intimate areas” of a female student without the student’s permission.

Prosecutors charged Stephen Brown, a 61-year old teacher at Arlington Christian School and pastor at a nearby church, with one count of first-degree voyeurism in Snohomish County District Court.

A student found a USB drive in the parking lot outside the school last week. The student’s parents gave it to police, saying there were “several disturbing videos” on it it, which focused on female students’ and staff’s private areas.

After going through the USB drive, police determined it belonged to Brown and he was arrested.

“Detectives are still in the process of reviewing the hundreds of other videos, attempting to identify any additional victims and witnesses,” court documents state.

Arlington Christian School officials told Q13 news they’ve begun the process of terminating Brown.