In the Q13 News Special Report “Bridging the Divide,” Correspondent Brandi Kruse travels across Washington to speak to voters about the state of politics in America, and what – if anything – can be done to restore civility.

A political face off

Every Sunday in the town of Anacortes, Democrats and Republicans face off downtown. Lining either side of Commercial Avenue, they hold signs in a visual display of their opposing political beliefs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bridging the Divide

Jim Taylor, a lifelong democrat, and Gary Hagland, a staunch republican, sit face-to-face to discuss their political differences and how younger generations can help restore civility in America.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Voices of reason

Four moderate Washington voters discuss the state of politics in America, and the role each of us play in restoring civility.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video