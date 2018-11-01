Singapore Airlines coming to Sea-Tac Airport in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Singapore Airlines is bringing nonstop flights from Sea-Tac Airport to Singapore starting next year.

According to a news release from Sea-Tac Airport, the service will begin in September 2019.

Airport officials say Singapore is one of Seattle's largest unserved markets in Southeast Asia, noting that Changi Airport is a global hub that offers offering multiple connections to India.

Sea-Tac will be the fourth North American nonstop destination for Singapore Airlines, adding to current service in San Francisco, New York (Newark), and Los Angeles. Singapore Airlines also operates one-stop services to JFK and Houston.

“This new link to Singapore and connections to destinations beyond will broaden the global connectivity of our region,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Courtney Gregoire. “Singapore is an increasingly important consumer of Washington State services and export products and is a global hub for tech start-ups and entrepreneurship. It is fitting that our two regions will now be connected with a nonstop flight.”

The four-times-a-week service, beginning on September 3, 2019, will be on a fuel-efficient A350-900 aircraft with 253 seats (42 business, 24 premium economy, 187 economy). It will be initially offered three times per week before increasing to four times a week in October 2019.

At a little over 8,000 miles, the route will be the longest nonstop service from Sea-Tac, surpassing Seattle-Dubai by several hundred miles.