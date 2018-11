RENTON, Wash. — Police evacuated a building at the Boeing plant in Renton Thursday morning after a suspicious package was found.

According to Renton police, officers were shutting down roads in the area at 8th and Garden, 5th and Park and 5th and Garden.

One building was evacuated as a precaution.

RPD closing roads around Boeing as they have located a suspicious package/Shutting down rds @ 8th/Garden, 5th/Park, 5th/Garden. 1 building evacuated as precaution. ATF/Port of Sea enroute 2 assist/avoid area & expect delays/RPD assisting only, media refer 2 Boeing PIO 4 info/sh pic.twitter.com/TubUvXrDkX — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) November 1, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Port of Seattle Police were called to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.