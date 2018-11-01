× Man says dog shot him while out on hunting trip

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A man says his dog accidentally shot him, according to the Sun News.

Sonny “Tex” Gilligan said his 120-pound Rottweiler mix, Charlie, accidentally shot him while they were out hunting for jackrabbits last week.

Gilligan was in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck when he was shot.

“Charlie got his foot in the trigger of the gun and I leaned forward and he slipped off the seat and caught the trigger — and it shot,” Gilligan said. “It was a freak accident but it’s true, that’s what happened.”

Gilligan said he initially thought someone from outside of the car shot him, but soon realized the shot came from his own gun.

Charlie, and Gilligan’s two other dogs – Scooter and Cowboy, were sent to an Animal Service Center following the shooting.

Gilligan is expected to recover, but says he’s most looking forward to getting his dogs out of “doggy jail.”