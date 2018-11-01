× Man charged with murder in death of bystander at Lakewood nightclub

TACOMA, Wash. – The Pierce County prosecutor’s office charged a man with murder in the death of a man who was killed outside a Lakewood nightclub while he was picking up his girlfriend last month.

Monroe James Ezell, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday in the death of 28-year-old Terrance King.

King was picking up his girlfriend after her bartending shift at the New World VIP Lounge on South Tacoma Way when a fight spilled out to the parking lot and four people were shot, including King.

Ezell made his first appearance in court Thursday.