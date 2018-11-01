Healthy Living: 15 minute meals that pack a healthy punch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIGHTENING FAST BEEF & BEAN CHILI

* Sauté one chopped onion in oil or butter in a large sauce pan or Dutch oven-until onion is translucent

* Sauté a pound of ground beef, bison or chicken

* Time for seasoning! Make it a no-brainer by adding in one packet of taco seasoning (TJ’s has a good one). Add a little at a time and taste along the way J otherwise it might be a bit too hot for you

* Add one jar of your favorite salsa (low sodium if possible) and a large can of crushed tomatoes. Cook until flavors blend, about 5 minutes

* Add 2-3 cans of your favorite beans. I used black beans in this recipe. Make sure you drain the beans in a colander with water. This will help to lower the sodium levels.

CHEF TIP: ADD THE BEANS IN LAST, OTHERWISE THEY GET TOO MUSHY.

TOASTADAS IN A FLASH

* Turn on boiler in toaster oven or regular oven

* Grab your fav tortilla (corn or flour) and sprinkle we a bit of shredded cheese

* Add a thin layer of the the LIGHTENING FAST BEEF & BEAN CHILI

* Toast in broiler for about 2-3 minutes. You want it crispy not burned J

* Top with my shredded Caesar Slaw (recipe below)

SHREDDED CAESAR SLAW

* Add a bag of TJ’s shredded cabbage to a bowl

* Add the juice of one lime and a drizzle of Cardini Caesar salad dressing (about ¼ cup of dressing)

* Add one avocado (I prefer to add chunks of avo, it holds up better in the recipe)

* Mix and let sit for about 10 minutes

CHEF TIP: THE LIME HELPS TO BREAKDOWN THE CABBAGE WHICH MAKES THE CABBAGE EASIER TO DIGEST AND LESS LIKELY TO CAUSE STOMACH DISTRESS

BETTER THAN TAKEOUT, BEEF AND BROCCOLI

INGREDIENTS:

1. 1 1/2 lbs. boneless beef chuck roast, well-trimmed and sliced into thin strips

2. Fresh ground pepper

3. 2 teaspoons olive oil

4. 1 medium onion, finely chopped

5. 4 cloves garlic, minced

6. 3/4 cup beef broth

7. 1/2 cup soy sauce*

8. 1/3 cup brown sugar

9. 2 tablespoons sesame oil

10. 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

11. 1 lb. broccoli florets

12. 3 tablespoons water

13. 3 tablespoons cornstarch

14. Toasted sesame seeds for garnish, optional

* INSTRUCTIONS

* Season beef with pepper.

* Put olive oil in the cooking pot and select browning or sauté.

* When oil begins to sizzle, brown meat in batches until all meat is browned - do not crowd.

* Transfer meat to a plate when browned.

* When all meat is browned select Sauté and add chopped onion to the pot. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes until onion starts to soften.

* Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute more.

* Add beef broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes to the pot. Stir until sugar is dissolved.

* Add browned beef and any accumulated juices.

* Select High Pressure. Set timer for 12 minutes. When beep sounds turn pressure cooker off and use quick pressure release. When valve drops carefully remove the lid. In a cup combine cornstarch and water; stir until smooth. Add to pressure cooker pot. Stir well to combine. Select browning or sauté and stir until sauce comes to a boil and thickens. Add the broccoli to the pot after pressure cooking and let it steam in the sauce with the lid on and with the pressure cooker

on either the keep warm setting or turned off. Serve over hot, cooked rice and garnish with sesame seeds.

