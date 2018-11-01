Car plows into emergency room lobby at UW’s Northwest Hospital

SEATTLE – Only the driver was hurt when a car plowed into the emergency room lobby at UW Medicine’s Northwest Hospital on N 115th St on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m.

UW Medicine officials said the car appeared to be out of control when it crashed into the lobby area adjacent to the emergency department waiting area.

The driver was admitted, and was listed in satisfactory condition.

The building was deemed structurally safe after the crash, and the hospital is fully operational.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash, or whether the driver would be cited.