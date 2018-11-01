Can civility make a comeback?

The Q13 News Special Report “Bridging the Divide” airs Thursday, November 1, at 10:30pm on Q13 FOX. Correspondent Brandi Kruse travels across Washington to speak to voters about the state of politics in America, and what – if anything – can be done to restore civility.

As voters across the country prepare to cast their ballots in the November 6 election, the nation is reeling from violence fueled by hate and political extremes.

After more than a dozen pipe bombs were sent to prominent democratic figures in late October, elected leaders on both sides called for civility. The calls grew louder when, just days later, 11 people were shot to death at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh – an attack the Department of Justice has called a hate crime aimed at Jews.

Q13 News spoke to four moderate Washington voters about the state of politics in America and what can be done to turn things around.

Some placed blame on President Donald Trump for the state of political discourse following last month’s pipe bomb scares. The suspect in the case, Cesar A. Sayoc, is an avid Trump supporter whose van was covered with decals depicting hate and violence toward critics of the president. In turn, President Trump blamed the news media for stoking division.

We asked voters what role the president and the press play in restoring civility.

