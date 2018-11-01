A rainy day ahead for the North Sound; river flooding possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Expect a wet commute Thursday, especially for the North Sound.

Meteorologist Katie Boer says it won't be a washout, but rain chances will continue into the afternoon.

Winds turn from breezy to gusty Thursday afternoon, with even wetter and windier weather arriving by Friday morning.

Some models are showing gusts of up to 40 mph in the foothills and Eastern counties. Those winds will be even stronger in the mountains.

The Northwest Coast, the North Sound, Whatcom County, Skagit County and Everett will likely see the most showers.

Temperatures are really mild Thursday. The low 40s is normal for this time of year, but the Puget Sound region is waking up to temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

A cold front moves through on Friday, which will make for a very wet and very windy day.

There is a threat of some river flooding from heavy rain Friday morning on some rivers in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. We're especially watching Skagit and the Nooksack River.

LOOKING AHEAD: