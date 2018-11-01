5 things you can do with all that leftover Halloween candy

Now that Halloween is over, you might have an overflowing amount of candy lying around your house.
So, what do you do with it? Here are five ideas that don't include gobbling them all up in one sitting, courtesy of Parenting.com:
- Freeze it: You can save them for your next special occasion.
- Trail mix: Use the mini bags of M&Ms and Milk Duds to make a bag of trail mix by adding dried fruit and nuts to the mix. You can take it with you on your next hike or trip to the park.
- Keep a few pieces in your purse or your desk at work: If you've got a small piece of chocolate handy when that sweet tooth hits, your chances of overindulging decrease.
- Use it as a math learning tool: Kids can practice simple counting, or even more advanced concepts like statistics and probability.
- Give it away! There are several Puget Sound area groups and dentists' offices doing post-Halloween candy buybacks. Kids can trade their candy for cash, and the candy is sent to soldiers serving overseas. Click here for a list.