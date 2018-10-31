What happened to Bender and Molly on 106.1 KISS FM?

SEATTLE — “KISS FM IS DEAD.”

That’s the message from Seattle’s 106.1 KISS FM.

It appears that the popular Bender and Molly morning show is no more.

The contemporary hits radio station is posting on social media using the hashtag #KISSFMisDEAD.

Bender posted Tuesday on Instagram that his time as a DJ with the station had come to an end.

“Thank you for nearly 18 years of fun, laughter, tears, ups, downs, happiness and sorrow. Thank you for making me a part of your morning routine for all these years. It’s truly meant the world to me.”

It was unclear if Molly would remain with the station.

KISS FM has not had any DJs for several days, but between songs a voice says “106.1 KISS FM SEATTLE … IS DEAD.”

The voice tells listeners to tune in Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m. for an announcement.

Former radio personality and current Q13 News reporter Ellen Tailor said Bender helped her get started in radio.

#GOAT🐐 This man played a HUGE role in getting me to #Seattle and forever changed my life. There will never be enough ways to thank @TheBenderNation 📻 https://t.co/ErZSqBRFgZ — Ellen Tailor (@EllenTailor) October 30, 2018

So what will happen? Is KISS FM really dead? Is the station changing its format?

Back in May, iHeartRadio flipped Power 93.3, a top 40 station, back to KUBE 93.3.

Earlier this year, iHeartMedia, the operator of 850 stations across the United States, filed for bankruptcy. In Seattle, iHeartRadio stations include KISS FM, KUBE 93.3, KJR and KZOK.