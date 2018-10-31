× Poison tests underway after ‘criminal act’ targets water supply near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. – Investigators are working to determine the seriousness of a deliberate water contamination in North Bend.

Mark Rigos, public works director for the City of North Bend, told Q13 News there was a criminal trespass on a water system belonging to a non-profit co-op called the Sallal Water System.

He said the water tank, which services about 100 homes, was contaminated with white pellets.

“This was a criminal act,” Rigos posted on Facebook. “The water is being tested right now to see if the water was poisoned.

“If you are in the City of North Bend Water Service Area or City of Snoqualmie Water Service Area, this does not affect you.”

The homes affected are on Mt. Si Road between 470th Ave. S.E. and 480th Ave., as well as those in the Riverpoint Subdivision.

“If you know anybody that lives in that area, please contact them at once,” Rigos wrote. “Please do not drink the water until Sallal gives the approval that the water is safe to drink again.”

Rigos is also the city’s emergency manager, and he told Q13 he received a report Wednesday afternoon as part of those duties that detailed the criminal trespass on the water system.