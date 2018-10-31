Suspect on the loose after explosive set off in Bremerton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMERTON, Wash. - Police are looking for a suspect after an explosive device was set off in Bremerton on Wednesday afternoon.

The device exploded around 1:45 p.m. in the 800 block of 6th St. Police said part of it struck an unoccupied vehicle, causing a fist-sized dent, and other parts flew more than 100 feet. Part of it landed on a sidewalk near the Kitsap Rescue Mission, an exterior wall of which was chipped.

Nobody was hurt.

The Washington State Patrol and FBI are helping Bremerton police investigate. The suspect is a white man wearing a green jacket and a dark-colored ball cap. He possibly has a tattoo under one of his eyes. No other identifying information was available.

"The evidence being taken from the scene related to the explosive leads investigators to believe it to be consistent with a low explosive powder, BUT this will have to be determined by a laboratory," Bremerton police wrote in press release.