Police chase ends with shots fired, patrol car in ditch near Woodinville High School

WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- A police chase ended with shots fired and a patrol car in a ditch Tuesday morning in Snohomish County.

Multiple police agencies were at a crime scene near Woodinville High School. A deputy's patrol car can be seen in a ditch along NE 195th Street and 136th Ave NE.

A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said just before 5:00 a.m. his office received a call to assist the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office following a pursuit that began on Interstate 5.

Shots were fired at the scene near Woodinville High School. A male suspect was taken with unknown injuries to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

The SMART team was called to investigate and provide more details on what happened.

Officials with the Northshore School District provided information on how students can get to the high school this morning.

