Halloween 2018: 15 places for trick-or-treating around the Puget Sound

SEATTLE — From Seattle to Edmonds to Bothell to Bainbridge Island and beyond, here’s a list of 15 organized trick-or-treating events for the kids this Halloween.
- Boo Bash at the Beach: Rainier Beach Halloween Party: The biggest free Halloween event in the entire region, Boo Bash at the Beach is a fun, safe Halloween Party and Trick-or-Treat event held in the well-lit, flat parking lot of Rainier Beach Safeway and on the closed portion of 52nd Ave South, next to McDonald’s. Boo Bash has celebrities, mascots, entertainment, magic, Thriller Dancing, storytelling — and candy. Free for kids and kids at heart. 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- All Treats, No Tricks at Northgate Mall: Come in costume for spooky family fun and activities based on Vampirina and your favorite Disney Junior pals. 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Ben Bridge Court in Northgate Mall.
- Proctor Treats – Tacoma: A safe, fun, free event in celebration of Halloween. Local businesses distribute candy to trick-or-treaters between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Proctor District. Streets are closed to traffic between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Tacoma Mall: Children 12 and under are invited for trick-or-treating throughout the mall. There’s also a Halloween photo booth in JCPenney Court. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Bainbridge Island: Winslow Way will be closed from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. for trick-or-treating.
- Bremerton: Parts of Fourth Street and Pacific Avenue in downtown Bremerton will be closed from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m for trick-or-treaters. There will also be carriage rides and family haunted houses.
- Kitsap Mall: There’s indoor trick-or-treating at the Kitsap Mall from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Safe Halloween in Bothell: Bothell’s Main Street businesses will host trick-or-treaters from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Free parking is available in the City Hall parking garage.
- Edmonds Trick-or-Treat Night: Trick-or-treaters are invited to downtown Edmonds around the fountain from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Businesses will offer goodies, music and entertainment for the whole family.
- Snohomish Downtown Trick-or-Treat: Trick-or-treating in Historic Downtown Snohomish is from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Halloween.
- Street of Treats Sumner: Trick-or-treating is in downtown Sumner from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Treats on Main Street in Mill Creek: Hosted by the Mill Creek Town Center Business Association, trick-or-treaters can get treats from local merchants from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. in Mill Creek Town Center.
- Trunk or Treat in Mill Creek: Immediately after Treats on Main Street in Mill Creek, Trunk or Treat happens in the Mill Creek City Hall North Parking Lot, where a parking lot full of car trunks will be decorated and filled with candy.
- Malloween at Crossroads Bellevue: You can trick or treat at stores outside of Crossroads mall in Bellevue from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Live music by the Neverland Band is from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat Path in Des Moines: Trick-or-Treat at Des Moines area businesses along Marine View Drive & 7th Ave S. from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Des Moines Parks, Recreation & Senior Services are also having a Halloween Carnival at the Des Moines Field House on 200th Street from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
